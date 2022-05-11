Tata Nexon EV MAX vs MG ZS EV spec comparison: Which electric SUV to buy?

The EV segment in India is growing with the increasing interest of consumers and manufacturers. The electric vehicle market is getting an additional with the growing environmental concerns and switching to a more sustainable power source. Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max for the Indian market, taking another step in the same direction. The compact SUV is destined to be closely competing with the MG ZS EV to attract consumers. To help the consumers get rid of any confusion, we have a detailed comparison of the new Tata Nexon EC Max with the MG ZS EV.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: Dimensions

The new Tata Nexon EV Max stands at 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and a height of 1,616 mm. However, the MG ZS EV is 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 in width and 1,649 in height. Looking at the numbers, it is apparent that the MG ZS EV has a bigger size compared to the Tata Nexon EV Max. This means the MG might offer a better interior space than the other model.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: Features

The Tata Nexon EV Max comes with features like upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology with 48 connected car features. In addition, the feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics. Nexon offers features like an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier and other features in the XZ+ LUX variant.

Also read: Tata Nexon EV MAX with 437 km range launched in India, priced at Rs 17.74 lakh

When talking about MG ZS EV, it gets smartphone connectivity, panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a digital Bluetooth key that allows starting and unlocking the car using a smartphone, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, three driving modes, cruise control, voice recognition system, capable of processing over 100 voice commands, and more. The ZS EV now also has the latest i-Smart interface for over 75 connected car features, among others.

Culminating the point, MG ZS EV is a step ahead of the Tata Nexon EV max in terms of features.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: Safety

In terms of safety, the Tata Nexon MAX comprises enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes. However, the MG ZS EV gets six airbags, ABS, EBD, blind-spot detection, rear-cross traffic alert, electronic stability control, 360-degree surround camera, hill descent control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, speed alert system, reversing camera et al. Which is a bit more compared to the Nexon EV Max.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: Powertrain and Range

The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5 kWh battery pack producing 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque, offering a claimed range of 437 km. In addition, it comes with a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger option. The 7.2 kW AC is capable of charging the SUV to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours.

The MG ZS EV comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack producing 176.75 PS of power and 280 Nm of Max torque, offering a range of 461 km. This SUV gets a 7.4 kWcapable of completely charging the EV in around nine hours. It also gets a 50 kW DC fast charger, capable of charging the EV battery to up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.

In simpler words, MG ZS EV takes the lead in terms of the battery pack and power output and range as well.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: Price

The Tata Nexon EV Max ranges from Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the MG ZS EV has a starting price of Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: Conclusion

The buyers looking to buy an electric compact SUV can go for MG ZS EV if they want a car slightly better in terms of features and range for a bit more money. However, buyers willing to settle for fewer features with a more pocket-friendly price can go for the Tata Nexon EV Max.