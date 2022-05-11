Tata Nexon EV MAX with 437 km range launched in India, priced at Rs 17.74 lakh

Tata Motors has finally launched the new Nexon EV MAX in India at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the new electric SUV will be sold alongside the existing model - the Nexon EV - which happens to be the best-selling electric car in India. The Nexon EV MAX is available in four variants, depending on the charger you buy along the SUV.

Here's the variant wise pricing list of the Tata Nexon EV MAX:

Trims Charger Option Prices Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 3.3 kW Rs 17.74 lakh Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger Rs 18.24 lakh Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 3.3 kW Rs 18.74 lakh Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger Rs 19.24 lakh

The electric vehicle from the homegrown automaker now gets 437 km battery range with a bigger battery pack. The new Tata Nexon EV MAX SUV gets a bigger battery pack in the form of a new 40 kWh battery pack, which will be 33% larger than the current model's 30.2 kWh unit. The current gen Nexon EV offers 312 km (ARAI) of range on a single charge.

The new Nexon EV MAX is powered by Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 colours– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 seconds.

The Tata Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. The Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Tata Nexon EV Max features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. This will help in attaining deeper drive analytics and diagnostics. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

In terms of safety, the Tata Nexon MAX comprises of enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes.

The long-range Nexon EV will compete against electric SUVs on the market like the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. However, the locally produced long-range Nexon EV will have a price advantage over Hyundai and MG, which also use the CKD approach to save costs.

