Tata Motors is finally set to launch the new Nexon EV MAX today, on May 11. It is to be noted that the new electric SUV will be sold alongside the existing model - the Nexon EV - which happens to be the best-selling electric car in India. The electric vehicle from the homegrown automaker is expected to have an increased range of 400 km with a bigger battery pack.

The new Tata Nexon EV MAX SUV will get some additional upgrades in terms of features to keep up with the competition like MG Astor and others.The long-range Nexon EV will get the bigger battery pack in the form of a new 40 kWh battery pack, which will be 30% larger than the current model's 30.2kWh unit. The bigger battery pack might also give out more power to the electric vehicle.

Tata will adapt the SUV's floor to fit the larger battery, which will likely reduce the boot space. Moreover, the bigger battery is expected to offer an increased range compared to the ongoing model of the Nexon EV, which offers 312 km (ARAI) of range on a single charge.

Explore to the max in a single charge*!

Prepare to be moved to the MAX with #NexonEVMAX.

Coming Soon. Set your reminder:https://t.co/Eq39F2cWtE#EvolveToElectric

*T&C apply. Under standard test conditions pic.twitter.com/oEAbDwLszF — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 8, 2022

A more powerful 6.6 kW AC charger is also slated for the long-range Nexon EV. This is most likely in addition to the Nexon EV's standard 3.3 kW AC charger, which takes about 10 hours to fully charge the battery.

Along with the mechanical upgrade, the Tata Nexon EV facelift is also expected to have a few changes to the interior and exterior of the car. The interior might get new upholstery and probably a new infotainment system. For the exteriors, the electric SUV might get newly designed projector lamps with LED DRLs and the signature style of Tata's bumper. In addition, it might also get new alloy wheels.

Also read: Elon Musk's India dream shattered? Tesla team moves out to Middle-East amidst duty row with Govt

The long-range Nexon EV will compete against electric SUVs on the market like the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. However, the locally produced long-range Nexon EV will have a price advantage over Hyundai and MG, which also use the CKD approach to save costs.