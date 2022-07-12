Tata Motors has expanded the range of EVs with the introduction of the new Nexon EV Prime for the Indian market. The new EV is the third one in the line after Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max. The new added suffix 'Prime' brings added features to the electric SUV like Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Multi-Mode Regen, Cruise Control, Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds.

Taking the EV ownership experience to the next level, the Company is also extending these new intuitive features to over 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners, through a Software Update from Tata Motors. This update will benefit current owners in ‘Evolving to Electric’ by enhancing their drive experience, connectivity and efficiency. Acknowledging the efforts taken by early ambassadors of EVs, Tata Motors is offering the first Software Update to its existing customers, free of charge, from 25th July 2022.

According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,“The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience.”

Also read: Ola S1 Pro stops working, owner tows electric scooter using Hero motorcycle- Watch

The Nexon EV Prime is an aspirational electric SUV that delivers an anxiety-free long-range (ARAI certified range of 312 kms) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The carline comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. It also offers a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor. Furthermore, the car offers 35 Mobile App-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics. The Nexon EV is available in three colours: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and the recently introduced Daytona Grey.