Tata Nexon EV waiting period extends to 6 months, best-selling electric car in India

Tata Nexon EV has received a very encouraging response from buyers in India since its launch in 2020. Tata Nexon EV is India's most selling EV as it is the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival.

The Nexon EV has a waiting period of up to six months, which is not surprising since it is not only the cheapest EV in its category, but it is also the most affordable electric SUV once government subsidies are taken into account. Maharashtra has the highest percentage of Nexon EV bookings as a result of its subsidy program for electric vehicle buyers.

The Maharashtra government's subsidy program offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off the price of the Nexon EV (Rs 1.5 lakh as subsidy and Rs 1 lakh as early incentive), drastically cutting the vehicle's price.

Tata Motors is also currently developing an extended range version of the electric SUV. Nexon EV is currently powered by a battery pack with a capacity of 30.2 kWh and is claimed to have a driving range of 312 km, with 127 horsepower and 245 Nm. However, in real world conditions, owners say they only get a range of 220 km. The Nexon EV is available for between Rs 14.24 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a 30 percent larger battery pack, the updated Nexon EV should have a range of over 400 km in the local test cycle, with a real-world range of 300-320 km.

We can expect the upgraded Nexon EV to hit showrooms in the near future.

