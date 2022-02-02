America's Fisker partners with iphone maker Foxconn to produce electric vehicles in India

According to reports, California-based EV-maker Fisker Inc. owned and operated by Henrik Fisker and his wife Geeta Gupta-Fiskerisis coming to India. Henrik Fisker is one of the most notable figures in the automotive world for designing vehicles such as the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9.

Within two years, Fisker will begin building its second electric vehicle called Pear in India in partnership with Foxconn after establishing a technology center in Hyderabad employing more than 300 engineers.

Fisker Inc. is working on its second electric car, which will be known as Pear and will be made in India with Foxcoon. It is expected to cost around Rs 20 lakh when it launches in Indian market around 2024-2025. According to ETAuto, the company has indicated that it expects to sell 2,50,000 units within the next couple of years.

As of now, Fisker Inc. has one electric vehicle in its portfolio, the Ocean. Production is expected to begin before the end of 2022 after it was announced late last year. Fisker Ocean will be available in two battery configurations. The electric SUV with a larger battery pack will be able to travel more than 560 km on a single charge. The starting price of Ocean electric SUV is $37,499 (around Rs. 28 lakh) in the US market.

According to the company, it has already received 25,000 booking for the Ocean Electric SUV. In the near future, Fisker Inc. is expected to announce its official entry into Indian market.

