Tata Power and Apollo Tyres join forces to build EV charging stations in India; Report

As a part of the alliance, Tata Power and Apollo Tyres have announced plans to deploy public charging stations throughout the country. There are a wide variety of EV chargers that Tata Power can deploy throughout the EV charging ecosystem, which covers the entire industry. Various DC fast chargers for buses, AC 50kwh and 240kwh, Type 2, DC 001, DC 001, 240kwh and 50kwh.

Tata Power's CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said that the company is pleased to partner with Apollo Tyres for the installation of charging stations in their commercial and passenger vehicle zones. It demonstrates our commitment to developing and expanding the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

Depending on their location, these chargers will support two-wheeler and four-wheeler EV charging, respectively. Tata Power and Apollo Tyres have reached an agreement wherein the latter will install charging stations initially at 150 branded retail outlets, CV and PV Zones.

A further benefit of these charging stations will be that they will be open throughout the year to both the general public as well as customers of these tyre retail outlets. Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said in the statement "The infrastructure being set up at our Business Partner's premises strengthens our resolve to promote green mobility in India. Thanks to Tata Powers' large network of service locations, we are confident that there will be an uninterrupted charging infrastructure everywhere."

EZ Charge is a brand owned by Tata Power that provides EV charging points in over 200 different cities, along with a digital platform that facilitates a smooth and easy customer experience. Public EV charging stations enable the use of clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety across a network of offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access.

Tata Power EZ Chargers' ecosystem provides a complete value chain of public charging stations, captive charging stations, bus/fleet charging stations, and home charging stations. To provide its customers with a simple and easy charging experience, Tata Power has developed a mobile-based application (Tata Power EZ Charge) and a robust software platform (Tata Power EV Charge).

With the app, EV drivers can locate EV charging stations, charge their vehicles, and make online bill payments, making it the first of its kind.

With inputs from PTI

