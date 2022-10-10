Tata Tiago.ev a hit among buyers? Website faces glitch, automaker blames heavy bookings

As soon as Tata Motors commenced bookings for its most affordable newly launched Tiago.ev, the company received bookings in heavy numbers. The auto major launched the electric model on September 28 with introductory prices for the first 10,000 customers ranging between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors today stated that its website faced temporary glitches as customers rushed in to book its recently introduced electric hatchback Tiago.ev. Bookings for the model commenced on Monday and deliveries are expected to commence in January next year. Customer test drives for the Tata Tiago EV will begin by late December 2022, onwards.

The auto major stated that it is an overwhelming moment for the company. "We are overwhelmed with the response to the Tiago.ev at our dealerships and on our website. With thousands of customers rushing to book online at the same time, the website slowed down for a bit and was restored. We regret the inconvenience to our customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

All customer enquiries and booking-related concerns are being suitably addressed, he added. Tiago EV is now the most accessible electric passenger vehicle brand in the country and also the most affordable in the company's electric vehicle range.

Tiago.ev comes with two distinct battery setups, driving modes, and connected car telematics across the trims. The trims with a 25 KW battery pack come with a driving range of 315 kilometers while the variants with the 19.2-kilogram battery pack deliver an estimated range of 250 km.

Tata Motors revealed that the production of 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritised based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

(With inputs from PTI)