Mirzapur actor Divyenndu buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore

Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV seems to be the most favourite car of Bollywood after Audi Q7 as many Bollywood actors, actresses, and even sportspersons have taken delivery of this luxury SUV. Having said that, today Mirzapur-fame actor Divyenndu buys a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore. The news was confirmed by Autohanger, where they congratulated the actor on the luxury SUV. “@divyenndu is ready to enjoy all the comforts that come with driving his brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS. We appreciate your trust in @autohangar and look forward to providing you with excellent services. Congratulations on your accomplishments and good luck with your future endeavors!” read Autohanger’s Instagram post.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC SUV that pyaar ka punchnama actor bought has a lustrous Obsidian Black colour complementing the big size of the SUV. Furthermore, it gets a multibeam LED headlight complemented by a big grill with a Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre.

Talking of the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC, it uses a 3.0L, inline-6 cylinder, turbocharged, petrol motor that generates a peak power output of 362 hp and 500 Nm of max torque. The motor also comes equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid tech, and it is paired to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Furthermore, the power is channelled to all four wheels of the SUV via the brand’s 4MATIC system. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.2 seconds, while the suspension duties are performed by Mercedes-Benz’s Airmatic air suspension. The option of a 4.0L V8 is reserved for the range-topping Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 4MATIC trim of the SUV.

The SUV comes loaded to the gills, with a large panoramic sunroof and seats for seven occupants in total. The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 13-speaker system, along with a 9-channel amplifier. Furthermore, it uses the MBUX unit for the all-digital instrument cluster.