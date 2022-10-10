NewsAuto
DIVYENNDU

Mirzapur actor Divyenndu buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore

Actor Divyenndu, famous for his roles in Mirzapur web series and films like pyaar ka punchnama, has taken the delivery of a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mirzapur actor Divyenndu buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore

Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV seems to be the most favourite car of Bollywood after Audi Q7 as many Bollywood actors, actresses, and even sportspersons have taken delivery of this luxury SUV. Having said that, today Mirzapur-fame actor Divyenndu buys a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore. The news was confirmed by Autohanger, where they congratulated the actor on the luxury SUV. “@divyenndu is ready to enjoy all the comforts that come with driving his brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS. We appreciate your trust in @autohangar and look forward to providing you with excellent services. Congratulations on your accomplishments and good luck with your future endeavors!” read Autohanger’s Instagram post. 

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC SUV that pyaar ka punchnama actor bought has a lustrous Obsidian Black colour complementing the big size of the SUV. Furthermore, it gets a multibeam LED headlight complemented by a big grill with a Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre.

Talking of the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC, it uses a 3.0L, inline-6 cylinder, turbocharged, petrol motor that generates a peak power output of 362 hp and 500 Nm of max torque. The motor also comes equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid tech, and it is paired to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Furthermore, the power is channelled to all four wheels of the SUV via the brand’s 4MATIC system. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.2 seconds, while the suspension duties are performed by Mercedes-Benz’s Airmatic air suspension. The option of a 4.0L V8 is reserved for the range-topping Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 4MATIC trim of the SUV.

The SUV comes loaded to the gills, with a large panoramic sunroof and seats for seven occupants in total. The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 13-speaker system, along with a 9-channel amplifier. Furthermore, it uses the MBUX unit for the all-digital instrument cluster.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk