Tata Tiago EV Customer Deliveries Start In India: First Batch Limited to Just 2,000 Examples

Customer deliveries of the country's most-affordable electric car start today, as the first batch of the Tata Tiago EV has started reaching consumers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

An accelerated pace is what Tata Motors has chosen to electrify personal mobility in India. The company has been betting big on electric powertrains, and it currently sells the cheapest electric car in the country - Tata Tiago EV. The electric hatchback is also the fastest-booked EV in the country. It received over 10,000 orders on the same day when Tata Motors started accepting bookings. Now, the company has finally started customer deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV, and the first batch will have just 2,000 examples, which will be delivered across the country. The Tiago EV was launched at an introductory price of 8.49 lakh, which was offered to a total of 20,000 buyers on a first come first serve basis. Currently, the electric hatchback holds over 20,000 orders, and its top-spec trim costs Rs 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Commenting on the love and faith showered by its customers on the Tiago EV, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The launch of the Tiago EV was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network."

"The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today. With a 38.6% growth YoY in EVs (as of January 2023), we remain committed to our vision of providing customers with the best, helping make EVs accessible to all. Furthermore, we would also like to extend our gratitude to the channel partners across the country who are helping us in our journey and realizing the dream of India evolving to electric," He added.

