Tata Tiago EV prices to increase by up to 4 percent in January 2023; Here's WHY?

Tata Tiago EV was launched in September 2022 as the most affordable electric car in India. The car maintained the status for a while with the price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices of the electric hatchback are set to increase in January by up to 3-4 percent. The exact amount of the increase has not been announced yet but is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 30,000 to 35,000. The price hike is expected because, at the time of the launch, Tata Motors had announced that the introductory prices of the electric vehicle would be only for the first 10,000 customers of the car.

Tata Tiago EV crossed the mark of 10,000 consumers earlier, but the prices of the electric car were not increased as the Indian automaker extended the offer to 20,000 consumers. However, the introductory price changes might not be the only reason for the price hike. Recently, Tata Motors announced a price hike across the model lineup, citing rising input costs, and the same reason is expected to play a part in the price hike of the Tata Tiago EV as well.

Also read: Tata Tiago EV: Meet India's most affordable electric vehicle - Check price, range and more

Tata Tiago EV is sold in India with two battery pack options. The smaller one of the two is a 19.2 kWh battery pack and is sold with a 3.3kW AC charger. Similarly, the bigger options come with a 24 kWh battery pack with the options of 3.3 kW and a 7.2 kW AC charger. The 19.2 kWh battery pack is available with the XE and XT variants, while the 24 kWh battery pack is available in the XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux variants.

The Tata Tiago EVs prices range between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant one chooses. The most expensive variant, i.e., the XZ+ Tech Lux variant, comes with a 7.2kW AC charger and offers an MIDC range of 315 km. While the 19.2kWH battery pack offers a 250 km range.