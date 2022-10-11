Tata Tiago.ev receives over 10,000 bookings within a day, can trump Tata Nexon EV to become best-selling electric car in India

Tata Motors, India’s homegrown automobile manufacturer and also the leading electric car maker today announced that the Tata Tiago.ev, its smallest EV, and also one of the most affordable electric cars in India has received over 10,000 bookings since the bookings opened at 12 noon, October 10, 2022, making it the most popular electric car in India. Seeing the stupendous interest of customers Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh (All India - Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.

Tata Motors, earlier launched the Tata Tiago EV at an introductory pricing of Rs 8.49 lakh for the base variant for first 10,000 customers only at a booking amount of Rs 21,000. Customer test drives will be available from late December 2022 and the deliveries of the Tata Tiago.ev will commence from January 2023 onwards.

Extending the introductory offer, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.”

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. Moreover, the hatchback gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger, and DC Fast charger as well.

The hatchback has a power output of 55kW and a peak torque of 114 Nm. This results in an acceleration from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. There are also drive modes and Regen modes for added battery range.