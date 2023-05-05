Tata Tiago EV Records Sales Of 10,000 Units Within Four Months

Tata Motors has today announced the company has delivered 10,000 Tiago EVs to consumers in India. The company also claimed that with this achievement, the electric car has become the Fastest EV to achieve this milestone within four months of its launch. It is to be noted that the car is also the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’, receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022. Tata Tiago EV is currently sold in India with two battery pack options, with the prices of the car starting at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The price tag makes it one of the most affordable electric cars in India.

The Tata Tiago EV offers consumers multiple features such as the fully automatic climate control as standard, projector headlamps, cruise control, electric ORVMs with auto fold, Auto Headlamps, and Rain Sensing Wipers, among others.

Boasting of multiple connected features as well, the Tiago EC is the first in its category to offer telematics as standard feature on all trims. The ZConnect app offers 45 connected car features, which include Remote AC ON/OFF with temperature setting, Remote geo fencing & car location tracking, Smart watch connectivity, Remote vehicle health diagnostics, Real-time charge status, Dynamic charger locator, Driving Style analytics amongst others. In addition to the above, customers will also enjoy an 8-speaker Harman Infotainment System with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

The Tiago.ev is offered in various combinations of IP67-rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options, including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering a range of 257km.

Commenting on this remarkable journey, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10K delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stones unturned. The Tiago.ev was launched with the aim to democratize the EV experience. It resulted from our ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage rapid EV adoption. And, we are so happy to see our vision realise as 10K families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago.ev. The trust in our offering is evident from the healthy demand the product witnesses, especially amongst young, career starting customers, who are well exposed to the recent developments in tech. Latest trends also showcase the affinity of young women drivers towards our car for the ease of driving it provides.”

“We would like to thank our customers as they are our biggest strength and the backbone of our EV community. Their constant support and trust has made us the leaders in this space and we promise to keep putting our best foot forward to make this community stronger going ahead.”