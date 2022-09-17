Tata Tiago EV to break cover on September 28: Price, specs, features, design & more

Electric vehicles are picking up some pace in our market. In fact, indigenous carmakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra are taking huge steps to help the industry benefit by being early adopters of the technology. While Tata Nexon was the country’s first high-voltage EV, the company is now ready to launch its first-ever electric hatchback - Tata Tiago EV. As the name suggests, it will be based on the conventional Tiago but will house an electric motor under the hood and a battery pack under the floor. The Ziptron powertrain on the Tiago will certainly make it the most practical electric hatchback in the country as of now.

Tata Tiago EV - Design

In terms of exterior design, the Tiago EV will look much like the ICE model, except for a few changes. The chrome accents seen on the hatchback will be replaced with Teal Blue inserts, as is the case with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Furthermore, a closed grille with ‘EV’ badging will be seen on the Tata Tiago EV. The design will remain unchanged for the larger part.

Tata Tiago EV - Cabin

The Interior of the cabin will also see the use of teal blue accents, replacing the piano black and chrome-finished trim pieces. Also, a tri-arrow pattern for the upholstery could also be finished in the blue colour to lend the EV appeal on the inside as well.

Tata Tiago EV - Features

Expect the Tata Tiago EV electric hatchback to come fitted with a touchscreen infotainment unit, paired with a Harman-sourced sound system. Furthermore, it will get keyless entry, power windows, automatic climate control, powered ORVMs, an all-digital instrument cluster, and a host of passive safety features.

Tata Tiago EV - Specs

The Tiago EV is likely to feature the same powertrain as its sedan sibling - Tigor EV. A 26 kWh battery pack could be seen on the Tiago EV, along with a 55 kW motor. This setup will offer a range of around 300 km (claimed) on a full charge.

Tata Tiago EV - Price

In all likelihood, prices for the Tata Tiago EV will start from roughly Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom. Expect the top-spec trim to cost around Rs 12-13 lakh. Interestingly, it will have no competition to face in our market.