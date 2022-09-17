BEWARE! Avoid driving at these 10 places in Delhi, police reveal accident-prone spots

Delhi Traffic Police has recently released a new campaign for road safety on Twitter about the benefits of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Now, the department has released a list of 10 hot spots that are accident-prone, and Delhi Traffic Police wants road users to be extra careful as they pass through these spots. Revealed in a tweet, Delhi Traffic Police posted that a total of 59 people died on these spots, and around 145 accidents took place at these 10 shortlisted hotspots. Also, the tweet asks road users to wear helmets and seat belts while making their way through these places.

Accident-prone areas in Delhi

Please exercise extra caution at these 10 most accident prone areas in Delhi. In 2021, 59 persons were killed in 145 road accidents in these areas.



Wear helmet. Wear seat belt.

Talking of the list of these 10 shortlisted accident-prone areas, it starts with Bhalswa Chowk on Outer Ring Road, followed by Punjabi Bagh Chowk on Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk on Outer Ring Road, Zakhira Flyover around New Rohtak Road, Libaspur Bus Stand, Mukund Pur Chowk on Outer Ring Road, Moti Bagh Flyover, Nangli Poona, Siraspur, and Shastri Park/IT Park on GT Road.

The traffic police department released a video of these places on Twitter, which ends with the text “Delhi Police Cares. Obey traffic rules. Drive safe.”

Recently, the police department in the nation's capital is running a campaign to inform two-wheeler users of the life-saving benefits of wearing a helmet. The police agency posted a 15-second video clip to social media, demonstrating how the rider's life was spared twice by wearing a helmet. "God helps those who wear helmets," the Delhi Police tweeted along with the footage.

Also, on September 14, the Delhi Traffic Police began a campaign to increase road safety awareness in the nation's capital. The Delhi traffic police issued a challan to a total of 17 individuals with a fine of Rs 1,000 in an effort to encourage people to use rear seat safety belts. The traffic cops checked for compliance on the first day of the special drive on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi.