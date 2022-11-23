Tata Tigor EV launched in India priced at Rs 12.49 lakh, gets 315 km range

Tata Motors today launched the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended battery range of 315 km (ARAI certified). The new Tata Tigor EV is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tigor EV is now available in four variants XE, XT, XZ+, XZ+ LUX. The Tata Tigor EV is now available in a new Magnetic Red color option. The Tigor.ev comes with a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather-proof. Tata Tigor EV offers 10 smart features including Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit.

These features are now available as standard across the range. Key features over software update available for existing Tigor.ev customers free of charge, starting 20th December, 2022 at Tata Motors’ authorized service center.

The Tigor.ev further drives in with new additions like Leatherette upholstery, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps and Cruise Control. Tata Tigor EV also offers more tech experience with smart enhancements like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit which will be offered as standard across the range.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratize the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch. In line with our new forever philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometers covered on Indian roads has helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI certified) – More Tech, More Luxe, More.ev.”