Tata Tigor EV receives a price hike of Rs 25,000; check the new prices here

As automakers deal with the ongoing global crises, a semiconductor scarcity is unavoidable. Almost every automaker in the world has been suffering due to this shortage and some are increasing prices on vehicles to offset the rising input costs. Tata Motors has hiked the Tigor EV's price by Rs 25,000 across the board, as it did with the Nexon EV, putting it between Rs 12.24 lakh and Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tigor EV is currently India's most affordable electric vehicle.

The Tata Tigor EV is available in three variants: XE, XM, and XZ+. Tigor EV comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Harman audio system which includes four speakers and four tweeters, auto-folding door mirrors, a rear-view camera, a cooled glove box, a digital instrument panel and projector headlamps. Tigor EV's safety features include dual airbags, speed-sensing auto door locks, hill descent control, and ABS with EBD.

The Tata Tigor EV is equipped with an IP67-rated 26kWh liquid-cooled battery pack that sends electricity to an electric motor that produces 74 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque and has an expected range of 306 km on a single charge. A conventional wall charger can recharge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 8.5 hours, while a rapid charger takes 60 minutes.

As for petrol-engined variant, Tata's only sedan offering in India, the Tigor, managed to generate sales of 4,091 units last month, and its YoY sales growth was 110.98 percent. Tata Motors overall sales stood at a total of 39,980 passenger cars in the domestic market during February 2022, representing a 46.86% rise in sales year-over-year (YoY).

