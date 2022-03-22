हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Noida Police issues over 3,600 challans in a day for traffic rules violations

3,600 e-challans were issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police due to wrong lane driving, red light jumping, not using helmet or seat belt, officials said.

Noida Police issues over 3,600 challans in a day for traffic rules violations
Image for representation

Over 3,600 e-challans were issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police post Holi for traffic rules violations. Major challans were issued due to wrong lane driving, red light jumping, not using helmet or seat belt, officials said.

The e-challans were issued on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh during a special campaign on March 20 to check violation of traffic rules on Noida and Greater Noida roads, they said.

“Action was taken against 3,677 vehicles and e-challans issued in all these cases where traffic rules were flouted. During the campaign, police officials were deployed at all intersections and other important locations where they checked the offenders,” a police spokesperson said.

Also read: Explained: Why bumper guards or bull bars on cars are banned in India?

“Among those issued challans were two-wheeler riders not wearing helmet or riding triple on motorcycle or scooters, and those on four-wheelers not wearing seat belts. Action was also taken in cases of wrong lane driving or riding, parking vehicles in no-parking zones, faulty number plates, use of mobile phones while driving, red light jumping, among others,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police appealed to people to follow the traffic rules so that they can save themselves and their families from being victims of road accidents. According to official figures, over 2,000 lives have been lost in 4,600 road crashes across Noida and Greater Noida in the last five years.

(With inputs from PTI)

