Tesla introduces Wall Connector home charging station that works with other electric vehicles

Tesla, a manufacturer of electric automobiles, has introduced a Wall Connector, a home charging station that is compatible with all-electric cars, not just Tesla models. The company has reportedly unveiled a brand-new version of its J1772 Wall Connector for $550 on its website, according to the auto-tech website Electrek. According to Tesla's description, it appears that the automaker may be targeting the market for commercial charging, according to the article.

"Our J1772 Wall Connector is a convenient charging solution for Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles alike, and is ideal for houses, apartments, hospitality properties, and workplaces," the company was quoted as saying.

With up to 44 miles of range added per hour, a 24-foot cable, multiple power settings, and a versatile indoor/outdoor design, the J1772 Wall Connector provide unparalleled convenience.

It can also power-share to maximise existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power and allowing the charging of multiple vehicles simultaneously. Tesla`s own vehicles can also use the station, but they will need to use an adapter that comes with the vehicle.



