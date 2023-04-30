Tesla Model S And Model X Removed From Website Of Countries In Asia-Pacific Region

Tesla Model S and Model X electric have not been available for order in some counties in the Asia-Pacific region. The websites of automobile manufacturer in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand indicate the unavailability of the model in the aforementioned nations. At the same time, other models of the EV giant, like Model 3 and Model Y, are available as per the information presented on the website. It is to be noted that the reason for the unavailability of the models is not known yet.

The revelation comes as Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturer reported record deliveries in the months of January through March, but deliveries of the more expensive Model X and Model S vehicles fell by 38 percent.

Currently, the electric vehicle manufacturer has been in the headlines for aggressively cutting the prices of its vehicles. Furthermore, Tesla has also been dealing with lawsuits against the autopilot system deployed in the cars.

As per a recent update, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, is anticipated to give testimony in a US court case that accuses Autopilot of being responsible for a deadly crash in 2018. In California Superior Court, County of Santa Clara, the family of Walter Huang, an Apple engineer who passed away after his Tesla Model X with Autopilot activated crashed after hitting a highway barrier, filed a lawsuit against Tesla. According to TechCrunch, a judge in California has now mandated that Musk "be interviewed under oath" in the case.