Tesla Model Y Becomes Best-Selling Car Worldwide, Beats Other Petrol/ Diesel Vehicles

Tesla Model Y, the crossover electric car from the US-based electric vehicle has become the best selling car in the world, outpacing not only other electric vehicles, but also all other petrol and diesel vehicles. As per the global sales data of Q1 2023, the Tesla Model Y has cemented its legacy and achieved the title of the best-selling car in the world in the Q1 of 2023. The Tesla Model Y achieved an impressive sales figure of 267,200 units between January-March 2023. This represents a remarkable 69 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Interestingly, it's not the Tesla Model 3 but Model Y that has become the highest selling vehicle globally. The Tesla Model Y was the best selling vehicle in the whole of Europe, and showcased strong performance in its core market, China, as well as in the United States, where sales surged by 68 percent. The EV boom across the globe has helped Tesla a lot in achieving this formidable victory.

At the second spot was the Toyota Corolla, the best selling vehicle of all time, losing the top spot to the Tesla. But it's not just the Toyota Corolla, but 4 out of top 5 selling cars are from the Japanese automaker Toyota. There was a close battle between the Tesla Model Y and the Corolla for the top spot, with Tesla Model Y beating Toyota Corolla by only a difference of 11,200 Units.

One of the reasons of the Tesla Model Y gaining sales percentage compared to the previous year was also a downfall in the sales of the Toyota Corolla, which lost around 20% of sales compared to 2022 Q1. Toyota Corolla managed to find 256,400 buyers. The Toyota Corolla includes all the body styles like the sedan, hatchback and wagon.

At the third spot is the Toyota Hilux with 214,700 units sold, at the fourth is the Toyota RAV-4 with 211,000 units sold and at the fifth spot is the Toyota Camry with 166,200 units sold in the Q1 2023.

Top 5 Best Selling Cars Worldwide

1. Tesla Model Y- 267,200 Units

2. Toyota Corolla- 256,400 Units

3. Toyota Hilux- 214,700 Units

4. Toyota RAV-4- 211,000 Units

5. Toyota Camry- 166,200 Units