Tesla Model Y EV now part of New York City’s iconic yellow cab fleet

The Tesla Model Y electric car is now part of New York's taxi fleet. The electric car has now joined the renowned yellow taxi fleet under the electric cab fleet service of Gravity Mobility. Other than the Tesla Model Y, commuters also have the option to hail a Ford Mustang Mach-E EV as part of the taxi service. It is to be noted that the Model Y is now part of a pilot program by New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission.

The Tesla Model Y EV taxi debuted at the ongoing New York International Auto Show and is also displayed there. It is to be noted that Model Y boasts one of the fastest acceleration among the electric vehicles. The EV is capable of going from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds and has a top speed of 250 mph. The seven-seater electric car has a range of around 530 km on a single charge giving it plenty of capacity to serve as a taxi in the fleet.

The Tesla Model Y taxi, which is painted in Gravity's signature Rally Yellow, has a panoramic roof for sightseeing, a custom 22-inch tablet for rear passengers to adjust climate controls, take selfies, listen to music, and watch videos, and driver-facing AI technology that detects and prevents distracted driving while also monitoring the vehicle for safe driving behaviours.

Tesla Model Ys are the first to be commissioned as yellow cabs, according to the electric vehicle fleet and infrastructure firm. While numerous Tesla Model 3 sedans have recently started service as yellow cabs in New York, Gravity's Model Y could provide additional luggage and passenger room.

Gravity Mobility is a cab startup that also sells charging equipment. The startup claims that its chargers beat Tesla's superchargers by allowing a broad spectrum of vehicles to be charged in minutes.

