Tesla officially enters the Turkish market, India launch still far

Among Tesla's worldwide deliveries last year, 936,000 vehicles were delivered, an increase of 87 percent from its 2020 results. The brand's biggest markets in the world remain the United States and China, though a new high-population country will contribute to the brand's sales in 2022. Tesla announced its entry into the Turkish car market by appointing Kemal Geçer as its general manager.

The company is developing a supercharger network across most of the Balkans, including locations in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, and other countries from the region. As of now, no details are available regarding Tesla's sales targets in Turkey.

Turkey sold nearly 4,000 electric cars in 2021. In 2020, this index stood at only 1,600 cars. The number of electric vehicles registered for public use in the country is currently estimated at 7,000 - 8,000. EV demand is expected to grow even further in Turkey after Tesla's official launch.

There were only combustion-powered vehicles among the top three best-sellers in Turkey in 2021. Fiat Egea took the top spot, followed by Toyota Corolla and Renault Clio.

