Tesla on Full Self Driving Beta mode crashes into pole, here's how

In what may be the first FSD accident recorded on video, a Tesla Model Y crashed into a pole in downtown San Jose. The driver was driving a Tesla that had just been updated to the latest software, Full Self Driving Beta 10.10.

According to Electrek, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk claimed last month that the FSD Beta program has not had a single accident since it began over a year ago. In spite of a complaint to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from a Model Y owner in the FSD Beta test program, the claim of the system causing a crash remains a mystery.

Earlier this week, YouTube Channel AI Addict on YouTube posted a video showing that his car appeared not to recognize a pole separating the cycle lane from the main road as he went around a corner. The front bumper of his Model Y was slightly damaged when he hit the pole.

Read also: Tata Power and Apollo Tyres join forces to build EV charging stations in India; Report

The report mentions a small accident that only caused a bit of paint damage, but technically it crashed into something. Please note that Tesla does not assume any responsibility for the "Full Self-Driving Beta". The self-driving software is still in its early stages of development and is currently being tested by Tesla owners selected by the company and through the company's "safety test score".

Although the software allows the vehicle to drive autonomously if a destination is entered into the navigation system, the driver remains responsible for the vehicle at all times, so he or she must remain attentive and ready to take control. While it was only a small accident, Tesla has a long way to go before FSD becomes readily available to all. In the video, the Model Y runs a red light and drives into a tramway, supporting this point

With inputs from IANS

Live TV

#mute