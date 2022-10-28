Tesla recalls over 24,000 Model 3 electric cars to inspect & repair rear seat belt buckles and anchors

Tesla is one of the largest EV sellers in the American market. The company has now announced an important recall that will address over 24,000 Tesla Model 3 electric cars, which we built between 2017-2022. This time around, the issue cannot be addressed via the OTA updates, and the owners of the affected cars will have to show up at service centres. The electric carmaker has revealed that the rear left seat belt buckle and the centre seat belt anchor could be faulty in these cars, due to an improper reassembly of these components. The previous visit to service centres is said to be the reason for the cause of this issue.

Also read - Elon Musk claims Tesla Cybertruck is both, truck and boat; Here's what he meant

A report to NHTSA (National Highway Transport Safety Administration) has been filed by the brand, revealing the issue, when its technician’s noted the fault in several vehicles. The issue will prevail in these two parts, as they share a common design for a bolt. In total, the company could come across 105 vehicles plagued with this fault before it submitted an official report to NHTSA.

Tesla has confirmed that the owners of the identified cars have been notified, and they are asked to bring their vehicles to service centres. Also, in case an owner is not ready to wait for Tesla to connect, a direct visit to the service centre will also be acknowledged. Moreover, pop-up service events will take care of this issue, as the company states that it is a fairly simple job to inspect and rectify the fault in vehicles.

Also read - Tesla faces criminal probe in the United States over self-driving electric vehicle claims: Report

Also, Tesla is going through a criminal investigation in the US over the claim that Tesla’s EVs can drive themselves. Since multiple Tesla cars have been involved in crashes that were fatal and are said to happen due to the car’s self-driving software, a judicial investigation is initiated.