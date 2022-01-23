Three new EV charging stations installed by Statiq in Mandi, Beawar and Mangalore

Statiq, a electric vehicle (EV) charging network has inaugurated a full-stack charging station at Mangalore’s Forum Fiza Mall, where one can charge 2-, 3- and 4-wheelers with ease. The station boasts of 2 charging units, each being a 10.7 kW Type 2 + Smart Plug, Pillar 2.1, manufactured in-house.

Statiq has also inaugurated another 4-wheeler charger at Rani Bagh Resort in Beawar, Rajasthan on the NH58—with this charger Statiq extends its EV connectivity from Delhi until Udaipur and Jodhpur, directly.

Another station at Suket Café in Pungh, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on the NH21, in order to extend EV connectivity to those commuting from Delhi to Manali and back.

The charging stations will be managed and operated on the Statiq server. The model installed is a 50kW Dual Gun DC CCS Fast Charger by Delta. Statiq has installed 600+ charging stations in over 40+ cities.

The stations at the Hotel Highway Xpress Delhi Side, Behror, Rajasthan on the NH48; Krishna Hansraj Hotel on Old Hoshiarpur Road, Una and Savoy Greens, Jabli in Himachal Pradesh; Fun and Food Carnival, Khatauli Bypass, Bhainsi, Uttar Pradesh on the NH 58 are all locations on highways.

Co-Founder of Statiq, Akshit Bansal says, “Statiq has always aimed to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers for the ease of our users. In the long run, we want to erase all fears from people’s minds about not finding EV charging stations when they are travelling, be it within their town or city limits, or on long drives over weekends and holidays. We want to be everywhere that users could need us.”