Top 5 best-selling electric scooters in India; Ola S1, TVS iQube and more

Electric scooters are set to become the vehicle of the future in India. We say so as India is experiencing growth in the sales numbers of electric scooters. This increased demand has fueled EV manufacturers to bring new models into the market. However, amidst loads of models being sold in India, only some have really been able to get the consumers' attention. As a result of this attention, model Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, and others became the best-sellers in the market. Here we have compiled a list of the top 5 best-selling electric scooters in India in November 2022.

Ola S1

Ola S1 is leading the sales chart for the month of November 2022 and became the best-seller with a dispatch of 16,305 units. The scooter has been in the Indian market for quite a while now and has got a good response from consumers. Priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric scooter is powered by a 3.97 kW battery pack and has a top speed of up to 90 kmph.

Also read: Upcoming electric scooters to launch in India in 2023; Hero Electric AE-8, Simple One and more

TVS iQube

TVS iQube became the closest competitor of Ola S1, with sales of 10,166 units last month. These numbers show a massive year-on-year growth as the EV sold only 699 units in November 2021. The growth in sales can probably be attributed to the recent update of TVS iQube and multiple battery pack options in India.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X was one of the earliest entrants in the Indian electric scooter market. Furthermore, the EV has been registering good sales growth. Last month, the scooter sold 9,737 units in India, earning it the third spot on the list of the top 5 best-selling electric scooters in India. In addition, the company recently launched the Ather 450X gen 3, which is the long-range version of the electric scooter with a range of up to 146 km on a single charge.

Bajaj Chetak

The revival of the old name in an electric form has proved to be beneficial for the EV manufacturer. The scooter recorded sales of 6,101 units in November 2022, making it the fourth best-selling scooter in India. Though the scooter has an old name, it offers consumers a modern design and features for a price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, it offers a range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in Sport mode.

Okinawa Praise Pro

As the firm considers expanding its line for new customers, the Okinawa Praise Pro continues to draw shoppers across the nation. As the firm sold 3,314 units of the Praise Pro in the market last month, it was the fifth-best-selling scooter in the nation.