Top 5 high-speed Electric 2-Wheelers to buy in India: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and more

The traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are fast becoming obsolete. Gasoline or diesel vehicles are highly polluting and are rapidly being replaced by fully electric vehicles. Electric Vehicles (EV) are more efficient, and this, combined with the cost of electricity, makes charging an electric vehicle cheaper than filling up on gas or diesel for your travel needs. The use of renewable energy sources can make the use of electric vehicles more environmentally friendly. Electric Vehicles have lower maintenance requirements than conventional ICE vehicles.

Governments and industry players are making efforts to improve public charging infrastructure. Attractive economics and the push by government has already increased the demand for EVs substantially, and the industry is set to grow to USD 150 billion by 2030. In the backdrop of the growing adoption of EVs, there is an increased traction in launches by brands. Here's a look at the top 5 high speed electric two-wheelers you can buy in India:

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97kWh battery and boasts an ARAI-certified autonomy of 181km. The electric scooter has it's four driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport and Hyper. Ola states that the S1 Pro reaches a maximum speed of 116 km/h. In terms of functionality, you get a 7.0-inch touchscreen console with Bluetooth connectivity, browsing, music, cruise control, and more. As they rapidly expand to become world's largest all-women plant, they are also investing strategically in training and upgrading basic manufacturing expertise for more than 10,000 women. Together, they created the plan to bring about a revolution in the hearts of billions of people around the world.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X has been one of the most capable electric scooters on the market for quite some time. One of the scooter's limits was the 85km "true range" figure. That was enough to get the job done, but not enough to completely defeat the range anxiety. For the 450X Gen 3, Ather offers a larger battery pack (2.9 kWh to 3.7 kWh), increasing the actual range from 85 km to 105 km. Ather 450X doesn't match the number of competitors, but it offers better customer service, build quality, and reliability than most of the competition.

Simple One

Simple is India's first affordable premium electric vehicle from Bangalore. They recently launched an electric scooter called "ONE". It has a range of 236 km on a single charge and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.77 seconds. The Simple Energy 'One' scooter has a practical range of about 190 km. The Simple Energy One scooter has a real-world range of around 190 kms.

Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr is an electric motorcycle with a claimed range of 200 km on its first electric vehicle, a motorcycle called 'Rorr'. The Oben Rorr is equipped with a massive 4.4 kWh non-removable battery and has three driving modes: Eco, City and Havoc. The electric bike has a top speed of 70km ph. It has a neo-classical design with a round LED headlamp, an integrated LED DRL ring and a sturdy cover on top of the battery. What makes Rorr different is its performance, design and range.

HOP OXO

HOP OXO with youthful and funky styling has streamlined bulb-type headlights, a curved integrated seat, and a slightly sharp body. OXO's feature list includes LCD, regenerative braking, reverse assist, kickstand sensor, smartphone connectivity, anti-theft alarm, USB charging, Bluetooth and more. It also has a 3.75kWh lithium-ion battery pack combined with a 3kW motor. Also, three driving modes: Eco, Power and Sport. HOP OXO has a range of 150 km in ECO mode, with a top speed limited to 90 km/h. The specified charging time for HOP OXO is 5 hours. The company is developing a second generation intelligent battery and exchange station.