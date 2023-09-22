Top 5 Upcoming Electric Cars To Launch In India Soon: Tata Punch EV, Mahindra XUV.e8 & More

Electric Vehicles are the flavour of the season with every automaker joining the wagon of electric mobility in India. While two wheeler makers have picked up the pace, four wheeler makers are still catching up the market. Having said that, Tata Motors and MG Motor India have gained traction, by launching multiple electric cars in the recent years. On the other hand, some automakers are planning to launch their own electric cars in the coming days and months. Here's a list of the top 5 upcoming electric cars to launch in India:

1. Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is one of the biggest carmakers in India, and also the biggest electric car makers in the country. Tata Motors recently launched the updated brand identity for the Tata Electric Passenger Cars division, under which, the 2023 Tata Nexon.ev. Now Tata Motors is expected to launch the Punch EV in the domestic market, and the car has been spotted wearing camouflage multiple tiomes. Like the Nexon.ev, it may get two battery options and will be the most affordable electric SUV in India.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8

While Mahindra took a subtantial lead in the EV game with the acquisition of Maini, launching the Mahindra e2O and e2O Plus as India's most affordable electric cars, Mahindra lost the battle to Tata, with no new product launch for the longest of time. Recently, Mahindra launched its XUV400 electric SUV and revealed new EV brand. Under the same, the Mahindra XUV.e8, which is based on the XUV700 will be launched soon, most likely with an 80 kWh battery pack with dual electric motors.

3.Tata Curvv EV

Another Tata Motors electric car on the list is the Tata Curvv EV, which will be based on the concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Tata Curvv EV will have a coupe like design, as seen in the concept version and will have a driving range to be around 500-550 km. The Curvv has already inspired the design of the new Tata Nexon.ev and like the Nexon.ev, it can have two battery packs, one medium range and one long range. The Tata Curvv EV will also have a futuristic cabin.

4. Kia EV9

Kia Inc showcased the concept of the seven-seater Kia EV9 at the 2023 Auto Expo and the car later got revealed in the international markets, with a claimed driving range of over 541 km in the WLTP cycle. The Kia EV9 gets a mammoth road presence and comes with ultra-fast 800V charging capability. The Kia EV9 will be the biggest electric car from the South Korean automaker and will be the second electric car from the automaker after Kia EV6, which is the current flagship of Kia Motors in India.

5. New Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai, the South Korean automaker was the first automaker to launch an electric SUV in India, in the form of the Hyundai Kona, having more than 450 km of driving range. Later, Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 hatchback in India, and is now planning to add more EVs to its portfolio. Among these is the Ioniq 6 and the new Kona EV. The new gen Hyundai Kona Electric is already available in the global markets will be based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture, giving it enhanced battery range.