Top 5 upcoming Tata electric cars to launch in India: Curvv, Altroz and more

Tata Motors is keen on increasing the number of EV models in its line-up. The increase in EV models seems like an imminent step considering consumers' enthusiasm toward electric vehicles. Another reason pooling in towards this development is the increasing competition from its rivals in the segment like MG Motors and others. To take on this competition they have recently unveiled the Tata Curvv electric concept SUV for the Indian market.

Tata Motors already has quite a few electric vehicles in the Indian market, like the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, among others. Adding to its current line-up, they have a few facelifts and new models in its pipeline, either confirmed or speculated to be in the market soon. Here we put together a list of top Tata electric vehicles you can expect to see in the market soon.

Tata Curvv Concept

The homegrown automaker has unveiled a new model christened Tata Curvv Concept and highlights the upcoming mid-size electric SUV. This new model comes with the new design language of the automaker with a LED light running across the front fascia of the vehicle. This new car is expected to come with a powertrain tuned for giving increased range as well a host of new features to aid the driver.

Also read: Tata Concept Curvv Electric SUV unveiled in India, to get petrol/ diesel engine options later

Tata Nexon EV Long-Range

Tata Nexon EV is one of the mid-size SUVs from the automaker that's been in the market since 2020 and needs an update. Considering the need, the Indian automaker plans to release a longer-range version of the SUV. The new car will have a bigger battery pack expected to have a range of 400 km per charge. It might also get a few interior and exterior upgrades.

Tata Tigor EV Long-Range

Tata Tigor EV debuted back in 2021 and has been in the market ever since. Now, the 2022 version of the model is in the discussion. The new updated model will come with interior and exterior upgrades and is likely to have a range of 370 km to 400 km, very similar to the Nexon EV. As per the reports, the test mule of the Tigor EV has been spotted testing.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Sierra EV is one of the cars from the automakers that has been getting a lot of attention since it was first showcased in the 2020 Auto expo. The Sierra EV is expected to be launched by 2025 as it is still undergoing development. It is expected to have the Sigma platform based on the ALFA platform used by the automakers in EVs.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV, first showcased at Geneva Motor Show in 2019, is expected to hit the markets soon. The hatchback is expected to have similar looks as the ICE version though it will likely have a similar powertrain as in the Nexon EV. The new EV is expected to have connectivity features.

Live TV

#mute