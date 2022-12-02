Toyota Innova Crysta EV may be brand’s first electric vehicle in India; Check pics

Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the well-established MPVs in India. The car has been around for a long time and is getting multiple updates from the Japanese automaker. Recently, the manufacturer unveiled the Toyota Innova Hycross, which is a hybrid engine-powered version of the car. Besides the hybrid engine version, the Toyota Innova Crysta electric has been in discussions for quite a while now and was presented as a concept car previously. However, getting the concept to function the electric MPV has been spotted in testing on public roads.

The testing of the Toyota Innova Crysta electric indicates that the Japanese automaker might be testing a new chassis for its ladder-on-frame vehicles. If successful, this might be a major breakthrough for the automaker to electrify its model lineup further. The practice of converting ICE models to electric is already well-established among American auto manufacturers like Ford, GM and others.

Also read: Hyundai IONIQ 5 bookings to open on December 20 in India, launch likely at 2023 Auto Expo

If launched, the Toyota Innova Crysta electric might be the company's advancement toward an electric future and more sustainable future. Though it is to be noted that the auto manufacturer is already headed in that direction and is exploring multiple powertrain options. For instance, the company already has hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicles in India and is soon to launch the Toyota Innova Hycross as a hybrid engine-powered MPV.

The exteriors of the Toyota Innova Crysta EV are completely based on the ICE version with a few changes. The primary change in the design is visible upfront with the absence of the grille as in the ICE version. Moreover, the car has blue highlights all over its body. The blue highlights can also be seen all over the body, making their way up to the tail lamps and the company's badge on the tailgate of the car.

The launch of the Toyota Innova Crysta electric is still a distant dream. However, for the fans of the MPV in India, the Japanese automaker is working on launching the Toyota Innova Hycross in India. The hybrid engine-powered version of the MPV is expected to be sold alongside the ongoing Toyota Innova Crysta in India.