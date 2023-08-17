TVS Teases Creon-Based Electric Scooter In India; To Rival Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X

TVS Motor company is preparing for the launch of a new electric scooter in India. Before the launch of the new two-wheeler EV, the auto manufacturer has teased a new vehicle. The new EV is expected to be based on the Creon electric scooter concept that the company showcased in the Auto Expo. Based on the information revealed, the new electric scooter will be launched on August 23, 2023.

The new electric scooter to be launched by the Hosur-based company is going to be loaded with modern features. Based on the teaser the electric scooter is expected to get a TFT screen with smartwatch connectivity. Because of this, the electric scooter is expected to get a host of connectivity features.

The teaser posted on TVS' social media accounts teases connected features like remote access using a smartwatch. Expect capabilities like remote boot access and vehicle locking and unlocking to be enabled with a smartwatch.

According to a teaser, the EV will likely have stylish LED indicators in front of the scooter. The front apron and side profile were also given a sneak preview. The front apron of the new TVS e-ride is stylishly fashioned with four vertically stacked LED lights and clean paneling. Furthermore, the silhouette represents a sporty design.

The company has kept quiet on the specifications of the electric scooter. However, expectations are that the electric scooter will compete against EVs like Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X. Chances are that the new electric scooter will be placed above TVS iQube in the Indian market.