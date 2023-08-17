trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650200
NewsElectric Vehicles
TVS

TVS Teases Creon-Based Electric Scooter In India; To Rival Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X

The new electric scooter will have a digital instrument cluster which will provide the owners with multiple features including Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TVS Teases Creon-Based Electric Scooter In India; To Rival Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X Image Source- Instagram

TVS Motor company is preparing for the launch of a new electric scooter in India. Before the launch of the new two-wheeler EV, the auto manufacturer has teased a new vehicle. The new EV is expected to be based on the Creon electric scooter concept that the company showcased in the Auto Expo. Based on the information revealed, the new electric scooter will be launched on August 23, 2023. 

The new electric scooter to be launched by the Hosur-based company is going to be loaded with modern features. Based on the teaser the electric scooter is expected to get a TFT screen with smartwatch connectivity. Because of this, the electric scooter is expected to get a host of connectivity features.

Also read: Upcoming Tata Electric Cars Launching In India: Tata Curvv, Nexon EV Facelift And More

The teaser posted on TVS' social media accounts teases connected features like remote access using a smartwatch. Expect capabilities like remote boot access and vehicle locking and unlocking to be enabled with a smartwatch.

According to a teaser, the EV will likely have stylish LED indicators in front of the scooter. The front apron and side profile were also given a sneak preview. The front apron of the new TVS e-ride is stylishly fashioned with four vertically stacked LED lights and clean paneling. Furthermore, the silhouette represents a sporty design.

The company has kept quiet on the specifications of the electric scooter. However, expectations are that the electric scooter will compete against EVs like Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X. Chances are that the new electric scooter will be placed above TVS iQube in the Indian market.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train