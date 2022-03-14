हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tesla

Ukraine-Russia war: Viral video shows long queue at Tesla supercharging station

Elon Musk earlier announced making several Supercharger stations near the Ukrainian borders free to use for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles.  

Ukraine-Russia war: Viral video shows long queue at Tesla supercharging station
Tesla supercharger queue

Tesla recently started to offer free supercharging for electric vehicles in several countries around Ukraine for people fleeing the country following the Russian invasion. In an email to local owners, Tesla announced that it is making several supercharger stations near the Ukrainian borders with those countries free to use for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles, said sources.

A viral video now shows a long queue at one of the Tesla Supercharging Station with many Tesla EV owners waiting for their turn to come. The facility is a big one with multiple Superchargers.

"Beginning Monday, we are temporarily enabling free Supercharging for both Tesla and Non-Tesla vehicles at sites in areas impacted by the recent situation in Ukraine. Starting with Trzebownisko (Poland), Kosice (Slovakia), Miskolc (Hungary), Debrecen (Hungary)," the email reads.

"We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location. As always tap any site on your car`s touchscreen to see current pricing. Safe travels," it added.

Also read: Tesla announces price hike on Model 3, Model Y electric cars in US and China

When regions of the world are hit by natural disasters, Tesla has been known to offer free supercharging in those regions to give one less thing for people to think about when moving away from danger. For example, Tesla offered free Supercharging to owners on several occasions during hurricanes in the south of the US. Now for the first time, Tesla is doing it for not a natural disaster, but a human-made disaster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a "military operation" last week that is now amounting to a large-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have been fighting back its much bigger neighbour, but the Russian military has advanced into several parts of the country.

With inputs from IANS

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TeslaUkraineRussiawar
Next
Story

THIS upcoming two-door MG EV to be India's cheapest electric car

Must Watch

PT4M15S

Ukraine Russia War Update: 19th day of Russia-Ukraine war, watch 25 top news