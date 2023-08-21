Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Launched In India At Rs 5.60 Lakh, Built With Space-Grade Materials

Ultraviolette Automotive has launched the F77 Space Edition in India at a price tag of Rs 5.60 lakh, ex-showroom With exclusivity taking the centre stage, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is limited to just 10 units. With the F77 Space Edition, Ultraviolette honours and acknowledges India’s exceptional space odyssey and the country’s tremendous contributions to the aerospace community. This limited-edition marvel is a fusion of cutting-edge technology and aerospace-inspired design. It uses high-end space-grade materials, while the mechanicals and underpinnings remain unchanged.

Aerospace Grade Aluminium: The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition gets custom machined Aerospace grade aluminium, the perfect fusion of art and engineering. Aluminium 7075 – a high strength alloy used in these components has an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and a tensile strength comparable to that of many steels while being significantly lighter. Due to its exceptional properties, it is often employed in parts like aircraft structures, defence systems and various applications, especially in aerospace and military industries.

Aerospace Grade Paint: Shielded with an exceptionally high-quality aerospace grade paint, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition introduces a new dimension of durability and protection. Crafted to endure the harshest conditions, this paint guarantees exceptional corrosion protection, UV and fade resistance, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. Its sleek finish ensures that the motorcycle maintains its appearance even under the most challenging circumstances and for a prolonged period. In addition, the paint helps in enhancing the overall performance, contributing to efficiency by reducing drag.



Aerospace Grade Aluminium Key: The F77 Space Edition's key stands as a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, crafted out of a single piece of metal. This masterpiece made of aerospace grade aluminium not only serves its utilitarian function but also encapsulates Ultraviolette’s Aerospace DNA.

Avionics: The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is armed with advanced aircraft electronics-based technology and interfaces. These include multiple fail proof systems for the battery and just like in an aircraft, the system can measure Roll, Pitch and Yaw through a 9-axis IMU.

Distinctive Design: Featuring an all-new paint scheme and graphics, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition stands as a visual testament to its advanced technology and dynamic performance. And most of all, a design tribute to India’s Space endeavour.