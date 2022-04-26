हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ola Electric

Unhappy Ola S1 Pro owner sets his electric scooter on fire for THIS reason

Ola S1 Pro has been surrounded by controversies again after Dr Prithviraj, an owner of the electric two-wheeler, doused his scooter with gasoline and set it on fire.

Image for representation

Ola Electric has recently been surrounded by controversies regarding customers' problems with the issues they are facing with the scooter and the customer service. In a recent event, an Ola S1 Pro owner reportedly set his scooter on fire. The incident caught people's eyes after the video of the whole incident went viral on the internet.

As per the reports, the owner of the Ola S1 Pro, Dr Prithviraj, burned the scooter because he was unhappy with its performance and range of the scooter. The reports further say that he received the electric scooter three months prior to the incident and has faced issues with the scooter.

Furthermore, He had previously complained to Ola Electric about the same issue. The scooter was examined by Ola support and determined to be in good working order. The range, he claims, is inconsistent. His scooter broke down after 44 kilometres today. Angry, he doused his scooter with gasoline and set it on fire. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, near the Ambur bypass road.

Also read: Twitter's new owner Elon Musk should come to India and make electric vehicles here - Nitin Gadkari

Similarly, in another controversy, another Ola S1 Pro owner tied the two-wheeler to a donkey and pulled it on the road. Not only this, but the owner Sachin Gitte also tied banners that appealed to people against buying Ola e-scooters.

Earlier, considering the issues with the scooters and the incident of scooters catching fire, Ola Electric has issued a recall for 1,441 units of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.

In a statement, However, it said, "As a pre-emptive measure, we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles."

Further, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer said, "These scooters will be inspected by our service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems, as well as safety systems."

