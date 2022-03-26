Upcoming Renault Kwid electric hatchback spotted testing in camo, check pics

Renault is planning on bringing the Kwid E-Tech electric car. The new electric car has been spotted testing on Brazil's roads. It is to be noted that the company is planning on launching the new car in the South American market.

The Kwid E-Tech is already on sale in China with the name tag City K-ZE. The car is a facelift version of the Renault Kwid already on sale in the Indian market after its recent launch. As per the reports, the electric Kwid will have a more powerful motor, inspired by European Dacia Spring, a Kwid based EV.

The European version of the car is powered by a 26.8 kWh battery pack and produces 44 hp and a peak torque of 125 Nm. It also claims to have a range of 295 km. Meanwhile, the City K-ZE also gets the same battery pack and similar numbers for power, claiming a range of 271 km.

There is no official announcement on the launch of the electric car in India. Renault Kwid has been in the Indian market since 2015, competing in the hatchback section. It competes against others in the segment like Maruti Alto and Datsun RediGo.

