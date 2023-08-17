Upcoming Tata Curvv EV Launch Timeline Revealed, To Rival Hyundai Creta Electric

Tata Motors like other OEMs is working on expanding its electric model lineup in India. The Indian automaker plans on launching its first born electric car in the form of Tata Curvv EV. As per NewsBytes' report the automaker plans on launching the new electric car in the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the car will lead the way for an ICE version as well. The information comes as the Curvv EV's prime rivals Hyundai Creta EV and Honda Elevate EV are taking shape.

Unveiled in April last year, the car features the company's new design language presented on a coupe SUV crossovers body. Furthermore, the car is expected to be loaded with modern features. As per the version showcased by the automaker, it gets uniquely designed LED DRLs, headlamps and other features seen on modern electric cars. Once the car transcends to its ICE version, it is expected to carry forward its design.

The sub 4m car will be based on Tata's Gen-2 architecture and will use a slightly tweaked version of the X1 platform. The car is expected to be launched with a battery pack big enough to give it a driving range of around 400 km on a single charge. Keeping the specifications of the car a secret, Tata Motors is expected to reveals the details at the time of the launch.

Besides, Tata Motors is preparing to launch 3 other EVs increasing its attention on its electric vehicle lineup preparing for the future. The manufacturer is also prepared to launch Tata Nexon EV facelift, Punch EV, and Harrier EV. Meanwhile, the company also has its eyes set on Tata Punch EV, which will lead the way for the aforementioned electric cars. These vehicles will be presented in the duration of next 8 months. The automaker plans on making 50 percent of its vehicles electric by 2030.