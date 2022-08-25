NewsElectric Vehicles
ELECTRIC BUS

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 42 electric buses; to be deployed in Lucknow and Kanpur

While flagging off electric buses for the cities of Lucknow and Kanpur, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the need of the hour is a public transport free from noise and air pollution.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has flagged off 42 electric buses that will be deployed in the cities of Lucknow and Kanpur.

"The need of the hour is a public transport that is free from noise and air pollution... Out of 100 cities being developed as smart cities in the country, 10 are from UP," said CM Yogi..
 

