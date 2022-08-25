Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has flagged off 42 electric buses that will be deployed in the cities of Lucknow and Kanpur.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 42 electric buses for Lucknow and Kanpur



"The need of the hour is a public transport that is free from noise and air pollution... Out of 100 cities being developed as smart cities in the country, 10 are from UP," says CM pic.twitter.com/fnzYi8Zj6s — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

