हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has most electric vehicles in India; Delhi and Karnataka follow: Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha

Uttar Pradesh (255,700) has the highest registered electric vehicles, followed by Delhi (125,347) and Karnataka (72,544), Bihar (58,014) and Maharashtra (52,506).

Uttar Pradesh has most electric vehicles in India; Delhi and Karnataka follow: Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha
Image for representation

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka have emerged as top three states in terms of registration of electric vehicles in India, the government said on Wednesday. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that 870,141 electric vehicles have been registered in India. Uttar Pradesh (255,700) has the highest registered electric vehicles, followed by Delhi (125,347) and Karnataka (72,544) come in that order. The fourth and fifth spots are grabbed by Bihar (58,014) and Maharashtra (52,506).

Gadkari said the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated a scheme namely Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country with an aim to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

At present, Phase-II of FAME India scheme is being implemented for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said at present, all fee plazas on National Highways are equipped with FASTag Facility. Around 35 banks (including public and private sector banks) have been engaged as issuer banks to issue FASTag to road users and 14 acquirer banks are also engaged to process transactions at toll plazas.

Also read: Elon Musk's double standard on EVs

"As on December 4, 2021, 4.21 crore FASTags have been issued and approx 97 per cent of total user fee is collected through FASTag," he said. Replying to another question, he said the road ministry is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs).

"Apart from this, the ministry also allocates funds for state governments / Union Territories (UTs) for development and maintenance of state roads under the Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and Economic Importance & Interstate Connectivity (EI&ISC) schemes," Gadkari said. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUPElectric vehiclesRajya Sabha
Next
Story

Hyundai India to launch electric car with 800 km range, plans to invest Rs 40 billion on EVs

Must Watch

PT8M49S

Air Force Chief VR Chaudhary reached helicopter crash location in Coonoor