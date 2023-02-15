Digitally-tweaked Toyota Innova Hycross Rendered as Expedition-ready MPV: Check Pics

Toyota Innova Hycross made its debut last year, and it did manage to enjoy some attention from buyers for the sharp styling, spacious and feature-loaded interior, and lastly, new petrol-only powertrains. The Innova Hycross gives away the old-school ladder-frame platform for a monocoque frame, and it possesses modernity with an elegant design. From a few angles, it looks quite like the larger Fortuner. Thus, folks want to modify it like an SUV, and we bumped into an example from Alpha Renders, which makes the Toyota Innova Hycross ready to trot the bad roads. In fact, bruteness comes complimentary with these modifications.

The tuner has changed the front end of the Toyota Innova Hycross with the help of smoked-out headlamps, and auxiliary lamps mounted on the bumper. Over to the sides, the Hycross gets new alloy wheels, which are finished in a shade of black. Also, they are shod with super-wide off-road-spec rubber. A roof box is mounted atop the vehicles, and these alterations are neatly upgrading its appeal. Well, all isn’t over yet. The tail now gets a boot lid-mounted spare wheel, positioned at an angle.

Toyota Innova Hycross Specs and Price

Well, the Innova Hycross is on sale with two powertrain choices - 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid. Talking of the prices, with the NA petrol motor, the Innova Hycross range starts from Rs 18.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The strong hybrid variants, on the other hand, are priced from Rs 24.01 lakh, onwards.

Toyota Innova Hycross Features

From the factory, the Innova Hycross comes equipped with a powered boot lid, 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, rear chairs with sliding ottoman, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, large panoramic sunroof, rear sun shades, a powered driver seat with memory function, 9-speaker JBL sound system, 360-parking camera and more.