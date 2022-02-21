WATCH: Tesla on autopilot nearly kills 2 cops while driver views video on phone

A dash-cam recording recently released by officials in North Carolina shows a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot mode slamming into a parked police car on the side of the road. YouTube views on the video have exceeded 66,000.

On the video, you can see how one officer pushed another out of harm's way into safety after the crash, while the Tesla continued and stopped ahead.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told Carscoops that the accident could have been horrific. “Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squeal, and in an instant, we could have lost a life or several lives," added Stone.

In addition to that, the report stated that the Tesla Model S involved in the accident was being driven by a doctor named Devainder Goli. During the accident that happened in August 2020, the driver was allegedly watching a movie while on the phone.

As the officers were investigating another accident at the same time, the mentioned person was also arrested for distracted driving and not moving over for an emergency vehicle.

