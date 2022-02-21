हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tesla

WATCH: Tesla on autopilot nearly kills 2 cops while driver views video on phone

A dash-cam recording recently released by officials in North Carolina shows a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot mode slamming into a parked police car on the side of the road. YouTube views on the video have exceeded 66,000.

WATCH: Tesla on autopilot nearly kills 2 cops while driver views video on phone
Image for representation

A dash-cam recording recently released by officials in North Carolina shows a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot mode slamming into a parked police car on the side of the road. YouTube views on the video have exceeded 66,000.

On the video, you can see how one officer pushed another out of harm's way into safety after the crash, while the Tesla continued and stopped ahead.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told Carscoops that the accident could have been horrific. “Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squeal, and in an instant, we could have lost a life or several lives," added Stone.

Read also: Upcoming electric scooters to launch in India in 2022: Hero, Honda and more

In addition to that, the report stated that the Tesla Model S involved in the accident was being driven by a doctor named Devainder Goli. During the accident that happened in August 2020, the driver was allegedly watching a movie while on the phone.

As the officers were investigating another accident at the same time, the mentioned person was also arrested for distracted driving and not moving over for an emergency vehicle.

Click here to watch the full video.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TeslaModel SaccidentElon Musk
Next
Story

Upcoming electric scooters to launch in India in 2022: Hero, Honda and more

Must Watch

PT13M55S

Karnataka: Bajrang Dal worker killed, stone pelted, section 144 imposed