With Twitter Blue Tick Gone, Shark Tank Judge Anupam Mittal Cancels Plan To Buy Tesla EV

Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are reacting on Twitter as Elon Musk removes legacy Blue Ticks of all users, barring those who have more than 1 million followers. Shark Tank Judge and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal also reacted on Twitter, with his Blue Tick gone. Taking on to Twitter, Anupam Mittal said he is cancelling his plans for buying a Tesla electric vehicle. Both Twitter and Tesla are owned by Billionaire Elon Musk. "Am cancelling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off," tweeted Mittal.

Several Twitter users asked Anupam Mittal to pay for his verification badge, while others supported his Tweet. One user wrote, "Isn't it hypocrisy? One who charges premium on@ShaadiDotCom for the same concept but throws tantrum for $8 per month while being a consumer of other platforms.''

Am cancelling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) April 23, 2023

A user supported Mittal and said, "You should make another Twitter in India because having Huge Audiences there.'' Many users were unhappy with Mittal's tweet and one of them wrote, ''You can pay for @Tesla but you can't pay 560 bucks for @TwitterBlue. Honestly, you don't deserve one.''

Elon Musk bought Twitter in massive $44 billion deal and announced to remove all legacy verification badge. He rolled out Twitter Blue services for those who are willing to pay for the verification badge. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli among others lost their blue tick for a couple of days.

However, they are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don't know why the blue check marks reappeared. As reported by AP, the check marks mysteriously returned for many highly followed accounts over the weekend, including that of Amitabh Bachchan.

Under the original blue-check system, Twitter had roughly 400,000 verified users, including actors and athletes as well as journalists, human rights activists and public agencies. In the past, the checks meant that Twitter had verified that users were who they said they were, as a method to prevent impersonation and the spread of misinformation.

But now anyone can buy a Twitter Blue subscription starting at $8 a month. Musk has pushed for the premium service as a way to increase revenue and upend what he called a "lords & peasants system" that he believes gave too many people an undeserved status symbol for free.