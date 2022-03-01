World’s first electric Batmobile is ready for action, made by Vietnamese student

The Dark Knight trilogy is considered the best Batman films of all time and everyone who has ever seen it knows how integral the Tumbler was to Christen Bale's Batman. It is no secret to any true DC fan that Batman's Batmobile is his most prized weapon when it comes to fighting crime.

In the Hanoi University of Architecture, Nguyen Dac Chung has developed a Batmobile that goes beyond the basic display value of the Tumbler. The replica is entirely electric, which allows anyone to purchase one, as the designer can create one for you if you like.

Just 600 kg, the weight of the electric Tumbler is nearly four times that of the original 2268 kg Batmobile. It retains the original tubular steel frame from the movie’s Batmobile, but uses ABS plastic, carbon fibre, and composite panels to replace its heavy metal parts.

In terms of its dimensions, the replica has an overall length of 3,700mm, a width of 2,400mm, and a height of 1,300mm according to the information available. The vehicle has 13-inch rims equipped with 22-inch tyres up front, and a set of 18-inch rims with massive 33-inch tyres at the rear.

The replica also includes a fake exhaust, slightly different intakes, and some modifications to the aero components, but apart from that it appears to be a very close replica of the original.

Inside the replica is a cockpit that can fit both a driver and a passenger. This vehicle has two hydraulic doors that can be operated remotely, as well as 4 cameras for a full 360-degree view, particularly useful when manoeuvring around tight corners.

