Tata Altroz automatic teased with DCT gearbox, launch expected in March

For the first time since its launch two years ago, Tata Altroz will finally get an automatic transmission. In a teaser post on the company's official social media channels, Tata Motors teased the automatic variant of the Altroz premium hatchback.

As we mentioned earlier, the automatic transmission on the Tata Altroz will probably be a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Tata Altorz comes with three engine options - a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine which makes 110 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque and we expect that this engine will likely get the automatic 7-speed dual clutch unit.

The other two engine options are the 1.2L NA petrol which makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque and the other is a 1.5L turbo-diesel which makes 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and both engines are mated to a manual gearbox.

In the event that the automatic transmission is a DCT, the Altroz premium hatchback will become the second vehicle in this category with a dual-clutch transmission, after the Hyundai i20. Volkswagen Polo had a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission until 2020 when it was replaced by a torque converter automatic transmission.

We don't know what changes or additional technology will be added to the Tata Altoz besides the new automatic transmission and Opel Blue colour option. Currently, the premium hatchback costs between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the automatic version of Tata Altroz will drive prices even higher.

At launch, it will compete against the automatic versions of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

