Yamaha E01 and Neo Electric Scooters break cover, check pics

Aside from new start-ups, IC engine manufacturers are also entering the EV space by launching new models, and Yamaha is the latest to join the EV two-wheeler market. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken the wraps off of two electric scooters - the E01 and Neo's EV.

Based on the E02 concept that was unveiled by Yamaha at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Neo's electric scooter is basically the electric equivalent of the 50cc scooter that already exists under the same name. In certain international markets, Yamaha already sells the 50cc petrol-powered Neo. An electric motor likely rated around 2kW powers the hub-mounted motor which is powered by a swappable lithium-ion battery pack.

Yamaha has also revealed the E01, which is speculated to be nearing production. Based on the E01 Concept, this is a more powerful derivative which is equivalent to a 125cc petrol scooter. Users will find three riding modes - Eco, Normal, and Power.

The E01 Concept console gets a simple fully digital instrument panel that displays relevant information such as battery status, speed, etc. A keyless ignition system and Bluetooth connectivity are also expected to be included. Since it will be making its debut in Europe, its power is likely to be capped at 11kW (15 bhp) to conform to the light electric scooter regulatory class.

Yamaha has already registered a trademark for the E01, which means it is likely to be introduced to the Indian market soon.

