10 Fantasy Books That Are Perfect for Fans of Mythology

Fantasy and mythology often intertwine to create mesmerizing stories that draw from ancient lore, gods, and legends, infusing them with new life and imagination. For readers who love the richness and complexity of myths, fantasy books based on mythological elements are a great way to bridge the past with a fantastical present. These stories provide epic adventures, magical settings, and larger-than-life characters inspired by various mythologies from around the world. Below is a list of 10 fantasy books perfect for fans of mythology, each offering its unique twist on legendary tales.

1. Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

In Ariadne, Jennifer Saint reimagines the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur through the eyes of Ariadne, the princess of Crete. Betrayed by Theseus, Ariadne’s journey is one of resilience and reclaiming her identity. Saint breathes new life into the myth, focusing on themes of love, betrayal, and the strength of women. With vivid storytelling and deep emotional resonance, this novel is perfect for fans of mythological retellings that center on often-overlooked female characters.

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Another masterpiece by Madeline Miller, The Song of Achilles reimagines the famous Greek myth of Achilles and the Trojan War from the perspective of Patroclus, Achilles' closest companion. This novel delves deeply into the complexities of love, honor, and destiny, all while remaining true to the core elements of Greek mythology. Fans of ancient myths will appreciate how Miller breathes new life into these iconic characters, providing emotional depth to their legendary tales.

3. The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty

S.A. Chakraborty’s The City of Brass introduces readers to a world steeped in Middle Eastern folklore and mythology. Set in 18th-century Cairo, the story follows Nahri, a con artist with magical abilities, as she accidentally summons a djinn warrior and gets pulled into the mystical world of Daevabad. Full of magic, political intrigue, and mythological elements, this richly atmospheric novel is perfect for readers who love the blend of fantasy with deep cultural roots.

4. American Gods by Neil Gaiman

American Gods is a modern fantasy classic that fuses ancient mythology with contemporary America. The novel follows Shadow Moon, a recently released ex-convict who becomes entangled in a war between the old gods of mythology and the new gods of technology and media. Neil Gaiman draws from a wide range of mythologies—Norse, Slavic, Egyptian, and more—crafting a story that explores belief, identity, and the power of myths in the modern world.

5. The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden

Based on Russian folklore, The Bear and the Nightingale is a richly atmospheric novel set in the wilderness of medieval Russia. It follows Vasya, a girl who can see spirits and magical creatures that others cannot. As Christianity spreads across the land, these ancient spirits begin to fade, and Vasya must protect her village from the encroaching darkness. Katherine Arden’s novel expertly combines the mysticism of Slavic mythology with the natural beauty and harshness of the Russian landscape.

6. The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

The Lightning Thief, the first book in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, is an exciting, modern-day retelling of Greek mythology. Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy, discovers he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon. He embarks on a thrilling journey to prevent a war among the gods while learning about his true identity. Packed with humor, adventure, and a fresh take on ancient myths, this book has captivated young readers and adults alike.

7. The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon

Drawing from a range of mythological traditions, The Priory of the Orange Tree presents an epic fantasy filled with dragons, queens, and warriors. This feminist fantasy novel blends Eastern and Western mythological dragon lore, creating a rich, intricate world where the fate of nations rests on the balance of power between women rulers and the forces of magic. Samantha Shannon's lush storytelling and world-building make this book a must-read for fans of epic fantasy inspired by mythology.

8. The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker

In The Silence of the Girls, Pat Barker gives a voice to the women of the Iliad, particularly Briseis, the captured queen who becomes Achilles' concubine. This retelling of the Trojan War from a female perspective focuses on the often-ignored experiences of women in myth and history. Barker's retelling is both brutal and poetic, offering a powerful commentary on war, power, and survival, making it a must-read for fans of Greek mythology.

9. The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi

The Immortals of Meluha is the first book in the Shiva Trilogy and presents an epic fantasy story rooted in Indian mythology. It reimagines Lord Shiva as a human being who is destined to become the godlike figure worshipped in Indian culture. Set in the fictional land of Meluha, the novel blends fantasy, adventure, and mythological elements, creating a vibrant and engaging world filled with divine powers, ancient civilizations, and grand battles. Amish Tripathi brings a fresh and imaginative take on Hindu mythology while crafting an exciting and thought-provoking fantasy series.

10. The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu

The Grace of Kings draws inspiration from Chinese mythology and historical epics. The novel tells the story of two friends who become rivals as they lead opposing factions in a rebellion against a corrupt empire. Ken Liu weaves together elements of Chinese folklore, historical events, and political intrigue to create a grand narrative about power, loyalty, and the rise and fall of kingdoms. This is a perfect choice for fans of myth-inspired fantasy set in an Eastern world.

Mythology has always been a source of inspiration for fantasy literature, and the books in this list take ancient tales and reimagine them in fresh, exciting ways. Whether it's Greek gods, Norse legends, or Slavic folklore, these stories weave timeless myths into their narratives, offering readers an engaging blend of history, magic, and adventure. For fans of mythology, these books are not just a celebration of old legends but a reminder of the endless potential that mythology offers to fantasy writers. So, pick up one of these novels and dive into a world where myths come alive with every page.