Priyanka Chopra To Kajol: Bollywood Actress Who Nailed The Villainous Role

Bollywood Actress Who Nailed The Villainous Role : Actresses like priyanka chopra, kajol, tabu and many more are known for their outstanding performance even in the villain role, everytime these ladies have hit the floor they have left evryone speechless . They left their soft girl era and took this risk of playing villen even after knowning that they might not get liked by the audience, but this risk took the to the next level in their carrier.

Take look at the list of bollywood actresses who played villain and left an incredible mark on the industry

1) Priyanka Chopra

PC played the villain role in aitraaz, this movie revolves around the storyline where the man gets falsely accused of sexual harrasment by his female worker. Staring Akshay Kumar , Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor as main leads. This mvie turned out tobe a big hit making Priyanka win the filmfare for this role in best villain category.

2) Tabu

Film 'Andhadhun' revolves arond character named as Akash who is a piano player pretending to be visually ipaired. His life got in trouble when he witnessed a murder and got trappedin several pproblems . Simi played by Tabu is the mastermind of the murder. Tabu received a lot of appriciation for her steller performance . This film stars Tabu, Ayushmann,Radhika and Anil Dhawan, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

3) Kajol

'Gupt' revolves around a guy named Sahil, who murdered his stepfather and got arrested , fur friend and girlfriend helped him to prove his innocence. Kajol was paying role of Isha who is sahil's girlfriend ,suspence was that , that Isha was the real villain . For this role Kajol won the Filmfair Award under the best villain category for her performance.

4) Urmila Matondkar

'Kaun ' staring urmila revolves around the story where a women who is at home and there is a serial killer at loose . Twist came when the dorebell rings and a strange pleaded to enter her place . This movie is a hindi suspense thrille genere film for which urmila got a lot lof appriciation for her performance. This movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh , written by Anurag Kahyap and directed by Gopal Varma.