Actress convicted for posing nude with 7 year old son, out on bail!

New Delhi: Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been granted bail against the charges of 'publishing obscene materials, domestic violence and undermining the privacy and integrity of another person' after being convicted on April 16.

Akuapem posted at nude picture of herself squatting with her breasts covered by her long hair next to her 7-year-old son, who is just in his underwear. The actress is holding his hands in the photo. Akuapem shared this post to celebrate her son’s 7th birthday.

The actress soon received a lot of flak for her post and deleted it later.

Akuapem was found guilty by Accra court and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

According to the agency Newsflash, judge Christiana Cann, while pronouncing her sentence said, ““Did she ask for the permission of the child before posting the said picture? Did she respect the child’s right? No, she did not.”

She further claimed, “A harsh sentence will serve as a deterrent.”

American pop singer Cardi B who has met Akuapem in 2019, earlier tweeted in support of the actress.

“I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that .Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.I think jail is a bit harsh .Maybe social media probation or community service”, read Cardi’s tweet.

Akuapem is an avid social media user and regularly shares posts from her personal and professional life on Instagram.