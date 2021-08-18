Adil Hussain reacts on #BoycottRadhikaApte trend, says there’s a difference between art and porn!

New Delhi: Just a few days ago, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte started trending on micro-blogging site Twitter. Netizens started the trend of #BoycottRadhikaApte for her 2015 film Parched which had few intimate scenes with actor Adil Hussain. Now after such a long time, her pictures of those scenes have started trending on Twitter.

Reacting over it, Adil Hussain while talking to Hindustan Times called it as "absolutely ridiculous."

Sharing his viewpoint over it, he said, “I got to know about it a couple of days back when I saw some Google alert. I think it’s ridiculous to trolls Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don’t pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is, that you don’t (respond at all)."

He further stated, “There is a difference between art and porn; art is still questioned”. And so he went on calling it an issue of "lack of education" among people and that’s why such topics trend on Twitter.

Well, Radhika has faced such kind of wrath earlier too and was also tagged as a spoiler to Indian tradition reportedly.

For the unversed, Adil Hussain was recently seen in Bellbottom which also starred Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.