Deepika Padukone’s birthday video for hubby Ranveer Singh brings back ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ vibe – Watch

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who turns a year older on Tuesday (July 6), has a cute video message from his beloved wife Deepika Padukone on his special day.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…

Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh..”

In the video shared by the dimpled beauty, the cuties can be seen lip syncing and dancing to the famous viral video Twada Kutta Tommy, composed by Yashraj Mukhate, where he used Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogue during her stay in Bigg Boss house.

Her dialogue, “Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta,” became quite popular during her stint in the reality show and became more popular when Yashraj used it in his own version.

Courtesy: Yashraj Mukhate YouTube Channel (Watch the original video here)

While their fans were drooling over their cuteness and expressions, it was Yashraj Mukhate’s comment which was highly appreciated by everyone.

Yashraj couldn’t control his feelings and wrote, “BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!”

For the unversed, Ranveer has admitted to falling in love at first-sight with Deepika and has called her ‘perfect’, ‘my wife’ among various other sweet things. The duo are now one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018, after five years of dating each other.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan’s 83, Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.